Keeping sick elementary kids home pushed to stop disease trends

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many kids are getting sick repeatedly since winter break ended because kids are apparently coming to school under the weather. Smithland Elementary School Nurse Teri Bosley said it can only worsen with the seasonal allergies for springtime.

Cases like pink eye and strep throat are some trends seen since they are more contagious than other diseases. Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.

“Elementary school-age children are just getting their immune systems wrapped up and whenever they’re around viruses and exposed to things they’re building those and producing antibodies to help fight those off next time,” Nurse Bosley said.

The emphasis for children to stay home when they are sick is vital because simple signs like a fever are enough to take precautions.

Over-the-counter medicines may seem like a quick fix but actually are a bridge to pass on the illness.

“The Tylenol or Motrin just masks the symptoms of the virus or whatever is happening with them. At that time they are still in their contagious period and still spreading it to other people other students other family members,” Nurse Bosley said.

Bosley says there is a domino effect in the spread when those kids do not stay home and quarantine.

