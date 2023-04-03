Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Keeping sick elementary kids home pushed to stop disease trends

Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.
Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many kids are getting sick repeatedly since winter break ended because kids are apparently coming to school under the weather. Smithland Elementary School Nurse Teri Bosley said it can only worsen with the seasonal allergies for springtime.

Cases like pink eye and strep throat are some trends seen since they are more contagious than other diseases. Children at this age get sick easier because their immune systems are still developing.

“Elementary school-age children are just getting their immune systems wrapped up and whenever they’re around viruses and exposed to things they’re building those and producing antibodies to help fight those off next time,” Nurse Bosley said.

The emphasis for children to stay home when they are sick is vital because simple signs like a fever are enough to take precautions.

Over-the-counter medicines may seem like a quick fix but actually are a bridge to pass on the illness.

“The Tylenol or Motrin just masks the symptoms of the virus or whatever is happening with them. At that time they are still in their contagious period and still spreading it to other people other students other family members,” Nurse Bosley said.

Bosley says there is a domino effect in the spread when those kids do not stay home and quarantine.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
Special eggs were magnetized for people who could not see or easily grab those around them.
Adaptive egg hunt; a big hit in Harrisonburg debut
Liggett has decades of experience being part of this business and wants to take success in the...
Rockingham Co-Op gets first new CEO in almost 20 years

Latest News

In Page County, Shenandoah Elementary School will be closed until next Tuesday due to...
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
PHOTO: Pregnant woman, Photo Date: Feb. 17, 2016
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs
Investigators accused Jeffrey McKellop of using his hands and a flagpole to attack officers
Trial delayed for Virginia man accused of attacking police at the U.S. Capitol
Keeping sick kids home stressed for fighting spread of infection