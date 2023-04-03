Draw Your Weather
Law firms release cause of Otieno’s death

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with their needs.(Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Irvo Otieno died from “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to law firms representing his family.

The Office of Ben Crump Law and The Krudys Law Firm say the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of Otieno’s death shortly after noon Monday.

The official manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Full statement from Ben Crump:

The official declaration confirms what all could see in the video. Irvo, while facedown and handcuffed at his wrists and shackled at his ankles, was not permitted to breathe. For over 11 minutes, the ten officer/hospital defendants pushed down hard on every part of Irvo’s body until he was limp and lifeless.  We cannot continue to treat the mentally ill with such brutality.  This must end; it must end now.

Otieno died last month during an intake process at Central State Hospital. Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees - face second-degree murder charges.

In a surveillance video released March 21, Henrico sheriff’s deputies and other hospital employees can be seen on top of Otieno after he is led into a room in handcuffs and shackled at the ankles. The video also shows CPR being performed on Otieno.

In a statement released Monday, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said that “all must know what they did to my son.”

