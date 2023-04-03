Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
ACSO: 1 in custody after a stabbing in Stuarts Draft area
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
Special eggs were magnetized for people who could not see or easily grab those around them.
Adaptive egg hunt; a big hit in Harrisonburg debut
Liggett has decades of experience being part of this business and wants to take success in the...
Rockingham Co-Op gets first new CEO in almost 20 years

Latest News

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges