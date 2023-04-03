One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton man was arrested and charged after he reportedly stabbed someone outside of a Pizza Hut in Stuarts Draft.

This information comes from a press release by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) on Monday afternoon.

According to the ACSO, the suspect ordered pizza and had it delivered to him in the Mint Springs area, but he was not satisfied with the pizza and demanded a refund and a new pizza be delivered. The employee told him to call back after 4:00 p.m. when the manager would be on duty.

The suspect then went to the Pizza Hut located at 2627 Stuarts Draft Highway and a verbal altercation happened inside, according to the ACSO. The victim, the husband to one of the employees, followed the suspect into the parking lot where the stabbing allegedly took place, according to the ACSO. The victim, a 56 year old man, suffered several stab wounds to his leg, was transported to Augusta Health by Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad with injuries the ACSO says.

26-year-old Joshua Ray Meadows, of Staunton, was arrested in the Mint Springs area shortly after the incident occurred, and reportedly charged with 18.2-51 Malicious Wounding.

“The Deputies received two conflicting statements from the males involved in this altercation,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith. The Sheriff’s Office has obtained video of the physical altercation and will be reviewing and processing what took place leading up to the stabbing.

Meadows is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, and the situation is still under investigation.

