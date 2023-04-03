Draw Your Weather
Tractor trailer wreck closes lanes on I-81 S near Staunton

An overturned tractor trailer has lanes blocked and is causing delays on I-81 S near Staunton.
An overturned tractor trailer has lanes blocked and is causing delays on I-81 S near Staunton.(VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An overturned tractor trailer has lanes blocked and is causing delays on I-81 S near Staunton.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash at MM 221.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed, and backups are 5 miles as of 5:48 p.m., VDOT says.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

