Police: Dog found inside dumpster in Pulaski County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog was found in a dumpster at the Ollie’s shopping center in Pulaski Friday, according to the Pulaski County Police Department.

Police say they responded at 11:05 a.m. to assist a Pulaski County Animal Control Officer in reference to a dog found in a dumpster, where they found the dog trapped inside a bucket with a lid on top and had its legs taped together.

The dog was rescued by a person who heard it making noises.

Police say the dog is in the care of Pulaski County Animal Control and isn’t available for adoption.

The bucket the dog was found in had a white lid and has “Pioneer Athletics” written on it.

The Pulaski County Police Department is offering a monetary reward for information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Riddle with the Pulaski County Police Department at 540-994-8609.

