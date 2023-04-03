Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center flight enclosure destroyed by windstorm

Draw Your Weather
Enclosure damaged in windstorm
Enclosure damaged in windstorm(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A flight enclosure at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center was destroyed after a windstorm caused a tree to fall onto the enclosure.

The center says it will cost nearly $25,000 to replace the structure.

The structure contained an Eastern Screech Owl which was being prepped to be released from the enclosure. The owl wasn’t injured by the tree, according to the center.

The center says the loss of the structure will limit their ability to rehab larger birds, especially raptors/birds of prey.

