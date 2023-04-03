Trial delayed for Virginia man accused of attacking police at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Monday the court ruled Jeffrey McKellop of Fisherville, Virginia is not competent to stand trial on charges connected to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, McKellop will continue to be evaluated over the next 120 days to determine how the court will proceed with his case.

McKellop is accused of attacking police at the Capitol while wearing ballistic armor and a helmet. Prosecutors said he pushed officers, threw a bottle, and then grabbed a flagpole. They said he used that flagpole to attack a Metropolitan Police Department officer and that officer sustained injuries near the left eye.

Investigators said McKellop also had a helmet and a military-type carrier bag to hold a gas mask. The FBI said it received online tips that identified McKellop as the man seen in body cam video. They said those witnesses described McKellop as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and military contractor, who at times worked overseas. Investigators add witnesses also claim the outfit McKellop wore to the Capitol is the same ballistic armor he wore in an overseas combat zone in 2018.

The U.S. Army confirmed Jeffrey A. McKellop served in the regular Army from June 1987 to June 1992 as an Infantryman. They said he then served from June 1993 to October 2010 as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and as a Special Forces Communications Sergeant. They said he was deployed to Afghanistan from January 2002 to May 2002 and June 2004 to Dec. 2004. Then, he was deployed to Iraq between 2003-2004 and May 2005-January 2006. He last held the rank of sergeant first class at the end of service. The U.S. Army said due to federal privacy laws it cannot disclose the characterization of discharge, medical, or personnel actions related to McKellop.

The court will receive updates on McKellop’s evaluations every 30 days.

