10th annual Chocolate Walk returns to Downtown Harrisonburg

By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something sweet to do this weekend, the Chocolate Walk is returning to Downtown Harrisonburg on Friday, April 7. There will be all kinds of chocolate from numerous vendors. The event is supporting The Collins Center.

“We have people that have donated their chocolate for many years and are longtime supporters: Linda Heatwole with her chocolate cherries, Warfel’s who is doing chocolate cocoa nibs, Appalache chocolate, Boboko, Bittersweet, long time supporters,” Katie Shiflett with the Collins Center explained. “We have Sweet McGee, Strites is coming out this year. As far as host sites go, it is all the downtown businesses and the volunteers are coming from community organizations.”

The Collins Center leaders say they hold this event each year to raise awareness around National Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, both key initiatives of the organization.

“Our mission is to collaborate and provide healing and support to those that have experienced sexual harm or child abuse and that is what we do,” Maria Simonetti with The Collins Center explained. “The funds raised through this event support our services and clients entirely. All services at The Collins Center are free of charge, they always have been including a 24 hour hotline.”

While this event is annual, this year’s walk is one of the first at full scale since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on tickets, click here.

