Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Cruise passenger dies after falling from balcony, spokesperson says

A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a...
A woman died after falling from a balcony on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship, according to a spokesperson for the company.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virgin Voyages passenger died after falling over a balcony, a spokesperson said.

On Sunday when the incident occurred, the ship had left Miami and was headed to Roatán, Honduras.

The ship immediately returned to Miami but has since continued its voyage with slight changes to its itinerary.

Virgin Voyages said it was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones,” the company said in a statement.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
As of 6:30 p.m. VDOT says all lanes are open, but drivers could still see delays near MM 221 in...
Tractor trailer wreck causes delays, stopped traffic, on I-81 S
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident

Latest News

FILE - A small memorial sits outside the home of Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana...
Judge rejects death penalty challenge in 4 Nebraska killings
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN...
Trump enters courtroom for arraignment
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Eyedrops maker couldn’t ensure factory was sterile, FDA says
FILE - Roy McGrath, chief executive officer of the Maryland Environmental Service, speaks...
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt