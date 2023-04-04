Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions as a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A town hall was conducted with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, a JMU graduate, moderating the conversation at JMU.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also visited the Valley Monday. He’s an infectious disease and allergy physician.

He became a household name over the last three years being a face of the pandemic through his health updates. Dr. Fauci was a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU.

The discussion was related to the COVID-19 pandemic, where it started and where the U.S. is now.

Dr. Fauci debunked theories about where the COVID-19 virus was generated.

He said whether it was a natural occurrence or leaked from a lab, both are still possibilities because neither has enough concrete evidence to definitively prove one true over the other.

If he were to know then what he knows now, Dr. Fauci said he would handle the beginning stages of the pandemic differently.

”I think the CDC and the surgeon general and I would’ve absolutely been pushing for people to start wearing masks even when there are only five to 10 cases in the country and no deaths,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said in 2020 they didn’t realize how easily transmittable the virus was and they didn’t take into account how many transmissions were from people without any symptoms.

Dr. Fauci said everything learned from the COVID-19 pandemic will help the United States be better prepared for the next pandemic.

He said inevitably, there will be another pandemic, whether this next year or decades from now.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
VSP investigating fatal crash near Harrisonburg
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
As of 6:30 p.m. VDOT says all lanes are open, but drivers could still see delays near MM 221 in...
Tractor trailer wreck causes delays, stopped traffic, on I-81 S
Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LMPD: Man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire, stealing her dog

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions as a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU
Dr. Anthony Fauci answers questions as a part of the Madison Vision Series at JMU
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs
New Virginia legislation will help expecting mothers with pregnancy costs
Page Co. Public Schools
Page Co. Public Schools