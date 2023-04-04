Draw Your Weather
Evacuations underway in southern Arizona as Williams Fire spreads to 500+ acres

The Bureau of Land Management said the fire has reached 500 acres, and two homes were lost in the flames.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Evacuations are underway in southern Arizona as the Williams Fire continues to spread. Officials say the flames have grown to over 500 acres.

A brush fire was first reported around 11:40 a.m. near milepost 30 on Highway 191 in Hereford, which is roughly 20 miles from Bisbee. A few hours later, the Arizona Bureau of Land Management tweeted that the fire had spread north of Waters Road along the San Pedro River.

Around 4:30 p.m., evacuations were ordered for those near Copper Glance Road and Palominas Road, east and south of Hereford Road. As a result, Highway 92 near Palominas and Hereford Roads is currently closed as crews work to contain the flames.

As of 6:30 p.m., the Bureau of Land Management said the fire has reached 500 acres, and two homes were lost in the flames. The Aravaipa and Mesa Interagency Hotshot crews, along with two inmate firefighter crews and 13 engines, are working to contain the fire despite windy conditions.

