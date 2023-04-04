Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas man or trafficking a large number of drugs from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

According to court documents, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, was “the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.”

Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then distributed the drugs from Indiana to the Western District of Virginia, according to police.

Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia at the time.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine was more than $1.4 million. “Over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation,” according to court documents. The investigation began with street-level dealers in Smyth County, Virginia.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement Tuesday.

This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.