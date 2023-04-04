Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Jury convicts major Southwest Virginia drug supplier

Drug investigation graphic
Drug investigation graphic(Valley News Live)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted a Houston, Texas man or trafficking a large number of drugs from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

According to court documents, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, was “the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest Virginia through a multi-jurisdiction drug trafficking organization.”

Cantu-Cantu received methamphetamine in 55-gallon drums that had been transported into the United States from sources in Mexico. Cantu-Cantu then distributed the drugs from Indiana to the Western District of Virginia, according to police.

Many of these transactions were orchestrated through another major drug trafficker who was incarcerated in Virginia at the time.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine and cocaine was more than $1.4 million. “Over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 125.4 grams of heroin, 94 grams of cocaine, 7 firearms were seized, and 26 defendants have now been convicted over the course of the six-year investigation,” according to court documents. The investigation began with street-level dealers in Smyth County, Virginia.

United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement Tuesday.

This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
(FILE)
ACPD seeking information after vehicle stolen with two children inside
Broadway Town Council votes to take away age restriction for subdivision
Heavier enforcements on distracted driving could come