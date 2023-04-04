Massanutten Technical Center first annual Car Show to feature student work

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Automotive technology students at Massanutten Technical Center will soon have their hard work showcased as part of MTC’s first annual Car Show.

On May 6, MTC is inviting the community to show off their vehicles alongside trucks and cars that faculty and both past and present students have spent years putting together.

“We have two classes that total to about 60 to 80 students here at MTC and they work on cars all day long, so what better way to celebrate them and their successes than by having a car show where they can bring their own and people from the community can assist as well,” MTC assistant director Chris Dalton said.

Instructor Jason Miller says the proceeds from the show will go directly back to MTC’s automotive technology program and providing more experiences for students that will benefit them in their future careers.

“A lot of our industry is learning the automotive skills, but they’re gonna get an opportunity to work on something that’s very unique and I think that’s going to entice our students, keep them engaged, and maybe even draw some more students to our programs that we may not get otherwise,” Miller said.

The event is on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature food trucks, music, and prizes for several categories. Registration is $20 if you register by April 14 and $25 on the day of the event, but spectating is free.

You can find more information by visiting the MTC website.

