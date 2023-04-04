Shenandoah County Schools making changes to southern campus

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some changes will be coming in the fall for schools on the southern end of Shenandoah County. Shenandoah County Public Schools is reconfiguring the makeup of its three schools in the Quicksburg area.

It will be moving fifth-grade students from North Fork Middle School back to Honey Run Elementary in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.

“The major purpose when this was done was to alleviate overcrowding at Honey Run Elementary School when it was above 800 students in that building. Now we’re able to move the fifth grade from North Fork back to Honey Run and be well under that 800 mark, down around 680 students,” said Dr. David Hinegardner, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services and Strategic Planning for Shenandoah County Public Schools.

The change will allow eighth graders to be moved from Mountain View High School back to North Fork Middle School, opening the door for other program movements.

“It would free up space at Mountain View High School for us to be able to move Massanutten Regional Governor’s School from Triplett Tech to Mountain View and that would thus free up space at Triplett Tech for some new programs,” said Hinegardner.

Dr. Hinegardner said that SCPS plans to offer HVAC repair as well as occupational and physical therapy programs at Triplett Tech with the additional space. He said that Shenandoah County Schools is looking forward to the changes.

“There was a need to kind of reshuffle those students to get them in classroom spaces that were more conditioned to instruction and now that the enrollment has decreased on that campus we can reshuffle them back into those schools which we feel is the right thing to do,” said Hinegardner.

Hinegarder said there won’t be any major staffing changes at the school other than the movement of teachers that correspond with the moving grade levels.

