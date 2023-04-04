Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenandoah County Schools making changes to southern campus

It will be moving fifth-grade students from North Fork Middle School back to Honey Run...
It will be moving fifth-grade students from North Fork Middle School back to Honey Run Elementary in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some changes will be coming in the fall for schools on the southern end of Shenandoah County. Shenandoah County Public Schools is reconfiguring the makeup of its three schools in the Quicksburg area.

It will be moving fifth-grade students from North Fork Middle School back to Honey Run Elementary in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.

“The major purpose when this was done was to alleviate overcrowding at Honey Run Elementary School when it was above 800 students in that building. Now we’re able to move the fifth grade from North Fork back to Honey Run and be well under that 800 mark, down around 680 students,” said Dr. David Hinegardner, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services and Strategic Planning for Shenandoah County Public Schools.

The change will allow eighth graders to be moved from Mountain View High School back to North Fork Middle School, opening the door for other program movements.

“It would free up space at Mountain View High School for us to be able to move Massanutten Regional Governor’s School from Triplett Tech to Mountain View and that would thus free up space at Triplett Tech for some new programs,” said Hinegardner.

Dr. Hinegardner said that SCPS plans to offer HVAC repair as well as occupational and physical therapy programs at Triplett Tech with the additional space. He said that Shenandoah County Schools is looking forward to the changes.

“There was a need to kind of reshuffle those students to get them in classroom spaces that were more conditioned to instruction and now that the enrollment has decreased on that campus we can reshuffle them back into those schools which we feel is the right thing to do,” said Hinegardner.

Hinegarder said there won’t be any major staffing changes at the school other than the movement of teachers that correspond with the moving grade levels.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
As of 6:30 p.m. VDOT says all lanes are open, but drivers could still see delays near MM 221 in...
Tractor trailer wreck causes delays, stopped traffic, on I-81 S
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health changes masking policies
Moorefield, WV
Air3 goes the extra mile into Moorefield, West Virginia