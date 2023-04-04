Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

FISHER, Wv. (WHSV) - After receiving support from the community, 101.7 WELD will keep the local radio station that has been in operation since the 1950′s. Save Our Station LLC was the successful bidder on both the FCC licenses and the property of the radio station as the total of both bids came in at just under $200,000.

“It was a moving target, a lot of moving parts, and as of this morning before we got here they were going to sell the FCC licenses first and then the real estate and they changed gears just a little bit, got me a little bit nervous,” said Chip Combs, a disc jockey at the radio station, “They were going to take a bid on each and a collective bid and if somebody outbid those two then game over.”

While the deal is not official yet, this was good news for the radio station.

“I’ll be here tomorrow, I’ll be on the air,” added an emotional Combs, “so thank you guys, all the local newspapers, everybody that put up money, spread the word, boots on the ground, Facebook posts, newspaper articles, just word of mouth. This community came together to make it happen.”

