Warm week with another front on the way

TUESDAY: Patchy fog or haze for some to start. Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny for the afternoon and another very warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Petersburg and Moorefield likely reaching the low 80s. Mostly clear and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, a great evening to enjoy. Increasing clouds into the overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and breezy. Despite the clouds, still reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. If we see more sun in the afternoon then highs will be well into the low to mid 80s, contingent on sunshine. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon and early evening, but most stay dry.

Cloudy for the evening and still breezy but very mild, still in the 70s. Isolated shower or storm for the evening. Mostly cloudy and a very mild night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s, breezy again. Generally cloudy throughout the day. A few spotty showers in the afternoon as a cold front crosses, this will not be a washout and rain will not be widespread. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Cooling quick into the evening behind the cold front, Into the 50s. Breezy early evening and then the winds settle. Partial clearing overnight. Cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures into the 40s. Cool for most of the day, it will take time for temps to rise. More sun in the afternoon and eventually turning mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

A cool evening with temperatures into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight. Cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool to start. Chilly with temperatures in the 40s, a cool morning. Sunny for the afternoon and eventually warming to the upper 50s to around 60. Another day where it will take time for temps to rise. Chilly overnight lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and sunny for Easter Sunday. It will be a cool morning. Sunny for the day and eventually turning mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

