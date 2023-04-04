Woodstock condo residents still displaced three months after sprinkler line break

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A number of people in Woodstock have been displaced after a sprinkler line burst in their condo building on Christmas, and three months later they say that the problem isn’t any closer to being fixed. Residents of Pleasant Valley Estates Condominiums say around 15 families have been displaced and with the repair timeline still unclear they are looking for answers.

“It’s been hard, as you can see I’m Iiving in a tent outside my unit and it’s rough,” said Pamela McCachren, a resident of the now uninhabitable building at Pleasant Valley.

McCachren and her family were able to stay in a hotel when their condo first became uninhabitable but after a month could no longer afford to do so and have since been living in a tent outside their unit.

“Every unit’s had some kind of damage done to it. We’re missing walls, we’re missing ceilings and nobody can live in it. It’s not safe, we can go in and do what we need to do as far as repairs and stuff like that but we can’t just stay in there,” said McCachren.

Other residents in McCachren’s building have been facing the same struggle over the last few months.

“Even if you have the funds to be able to support what you need to be paying here because you’re still under obligation for that and what you can pay somewhere else, the fact is that the market does not have short-term rentals,” said Wendy Church, a Pleasant Valley resident who was also displaced from her unit. “I know of one family that was moving out on the Wednesday after Christmas in the middle of the night with friends and family helping, telling me they didn’t have a place to go.”

Church said that one of her neighbors even resided inside the damaged building for a time despite the county fire marshal declaring it uninhabitable.

“There was someone still staying in the unit beside of me even after they had been posted because they had nowhere to go,” she said.

Residents of the damaged building have gotten frustrated with the lack of progress on repairs from the Homeowners Association Board, the complex has no property manager.

“We’re three going on four months removed from it here and the end of the month. We’re being told, we’re getting bids, we’re getting bids and then it’s like ‘well three people backed out and one person is still in’ and then it turned into we’ve hired a project manager,” said Church.

Church said she has been fortunate enough to be able to stay with friends while she’s displaced from her unit but that it has still been a challenge.

“You have no idea what it is to be in the middle of Walmart four days removed from this and the thought goes through my head I’ve not had a pair of socks on my feet because I don’t have them. All of our belongings are in a bedroom that I can’t even get into because everything is in there, I can’t get to my clothes I wear the same six clothes and wash them weekly,” she said.

With no clear timeline for repairs, some residents have attempted to take steps on their own to resolve the situation.

“It’s gotten to the point now where we’re taking it into our own hands and hiring our own contractor, I met with my contractor today and they’re getting started on my unit today but I can’t move back into my unit until the whole building is done,” said McCachren.

McCachren said that one thing that has frustrated her is that the sprinkler leak was brought to the HOA in July, months before the line broke but nothing was done.

“Nothing is getting done I mean there is so much stuff wrong with this complex that is not getting fixed and if the sprinkler system would’ve been taken care of when it was told that it was leaking we wouldn’t be having this problem right now,” she said.

The Pleasant Valley Estates HOA said that the reason for the lengthy repair process is that it took two and a half weeks to get the initial insurance estimate from State Farm. It said that the damage repair estimate was not complete until March at which point it placed the project out for bid and has since been vetting potential builders.

The HOA said that there is still no timeline on when people can move back into the damaged building because all firewalls must be up and no one can move in until all of the units are repaired.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.