ACPD seeking information after vehicle stolen with two children inside

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is asking the community for information after someone stole a car with two young children inside.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in the 4000 block of Cypress Pointe Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned someone had stolen a 2011 Kia Sorento with a 4-year-old and 2-month-old inside.

Fortunately, those children were later found safe in the area of The Colonnades, located in the 2600 block of Barracks Road. However, police are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

Anyone in the area of Four Seasons Drive or Barracks Road between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. who observed the stolen vehicle is asked to call Detective Chuck Marshall at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

