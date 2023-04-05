Broadway Town Council votes to take away age restriction for subdivision

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A housing plan that’s been on the books since 2006 in Broadway could finally see more dwellings come to life.

Four units were initially constructed for a sub-division of people 55 and older.

After the housing crash of 2008 -- no more units have been built since.

”The property can be developed as approved tomorrow,” Kyle O’Brien, Broadway Town manager said at Tuesday’s town council meeting. “So the issue tonight before you is not the development itself the only issue before you tonight as we’ve discussed at the public hearing last month is the age restriction.”

The town council voted four to one to pass dropping the age restriction for this sub-division.

