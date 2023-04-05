Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Broadway Town Council votes to take away age restriction for subdivision

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A housing plan that’s been on the books since 2006 in Broadway could finally see more dwellings come to life.

Four units were initially constructed for a sub-division of people 55 and older.

After the housing crash of 2008 -- no more units have been built since.

”The property can be developed as approved tomorrow,” Kyle O’Brien, Broadway Town manager said at Tuesday’s town council meeting. “So the issue tonight before you is not the development itself the only issue before you tonight as we’ve discussed at the public hearing last month is the age restriction.”

The town council voted four to one to pass dropping the age restriction for this sub-division.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health changes masking policies

Latest News

Heavier enforcements on distracted driving could come as weather warms
According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes...
Early discovery can help reverse risk of type 2 diabetes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
JMU baseball powers past Richmond, improves to 17-11 overall
JMU baseball powers past Richmond, improves to 17-11 overall