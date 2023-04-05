Brush fire affecting nearly 30 acres, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A brush fire in the Fulks Run area is affecting about 30 acres of land, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.

He said the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, Singers Glen Fire Department, Virginia Department of Forestry and other local crews are on scene.

The fire is not controlled.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

