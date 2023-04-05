Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Brush fire affecting nearly 30 acres, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A brush fire in the Fulks Run area is affecting about 30 acres of land, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway.

He said the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department, Singers Glen Fire Department, Virginia Department of Forestry and other local crews are on scene.

The fire is not controlled.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

Latest News

masks
Augusta Health changes mask policy
On Monday a man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port...
Stone Spring-Stone Port intersection safety concerns
FOOD BANK
Perdue Foods makes donation to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way