Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Cow killed, car destroyed in early-morning crash and fire

Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23(Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A cow was killed and a car destroyed in a crash and fire in Rustburg early Wednesday.

The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was called shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of a car-vs-deer crash in the 1200 block of Colonial Highway. Crews found instead a cow had been hit, and the car was on fire, with flames under the hood and spreading into the car.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported to either person in the car.

Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23
Cow killed in crash and fire on Colonial Highway in Rustburg... 4.5.23(Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

Latest News

Frederick County man killed in crash on Berryville Pike
The Afton Express would help people get from the valley to Charlottesville. | Credit: WHSV
Tractor trailer crash causing delays on I-64 East near Fishersville
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 205 of Interstate 81 at 11:47 a.m. on June 9, 2020
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-81 North at MM 205
Snapshot from VDOT traffic camera at MM 237 of Interstate 81 as of 3:50 p.m. on June 5, 2020
Crash near Weyers Cave cleared, crashes near Mt. Crawford cause more I-81 South delays
Snapshot from a VDOT traffic camera at MM 213.4 of Interstate 81 as of 11:58 a.m. on May 22, 2020
Paving operation to cause overnight I-81 lane closures next week