Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool

A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.(Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities say it’s never a dull day working in Florida.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies found that out firsthand this week.

On Tuesday, Deputy Robert Santiago was called to remove an 8-foot alligator from a family’s swimming pool.

Authorities said a homeowner found the gator trying out their neighbor’s pool that afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the deputy’s reaction while working the call along with a little humor.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote, “I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking. I’m pretty sure it was ‘Oh, hell no. I didn’t sign up for this!’”

The gator was safely removed from the pool. The sheriff congratulated Santiago and a wildlife trapper, Scott Swartley, for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

Latest News

Fire officials say a Phoenix-area home suffered major damage in an explosive fire.
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
A destructive storm system spawned at least 10 reported tornadoes. (CNN, KFVS, KWQC, KCRG,...
Deadly tornado, damaging hail target central and eastern US