Early discovery can help reverse risk of type 2 diabetes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Type 2 diabetes rates in the country are rising but someone’s risk is reversible, depending on where their health stands. Augusta Health physicians view type 2 diabetes as a disease based on lifestyle.

Type 2 means that your body does not use insulin properly. Augusta Health Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Chico says people should visit their primary care doctor to go checked for diabetes. Some people think too much sugar is not a big deal, but it can cause some problems.

“Sugar in the blood acts like glass shards, and it can damage the small nerves and blood vessels people with diabetes that have damage to the vessels are the nerves may have silent heart attacks,” Chico said.

According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes and not know it. Doctors say showing symptoms is a myth.

Chico said people can be sure of their status by getting their blood checked with a hemoglobin (h a1c) test for their fasting blood sugar

“We look at hemoglobin a1C, which is a 90-day average of what the blood sugars been in our lab under 6.0% is normal but anything over that is it starts to become in the diabetic range,” Chico said.

If people have a genetic factor or a sedentary lifestyle, glucose may creep up to the beginnings of type II diabetes or prediabetes. Chico shared that getting out of the diabetic range is possible if you catch it early.

The process includes lowering blood sugar and increasing exercise.

Getting tested for diabetes can start the annual wellness checkup. Augusta Health’s Primary Care facility at 644 University Blvd in Harrisonburg has a responsive window that can get people in sooner rather than much later.

The physicians and nurses say new patients are being accepted to help more people live their healthiest lives.

