Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market kicks off spring season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although it’s open all year round, those with the Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market say the kickoff of their spring season is an exciting time, with several new vendors and the availability of seasonal produce.

Every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to Turner Pavilion to shop products from vendors all based in the Shenandoah Valley.

Along with items for sale, the market also provides compost dropoff, and every Saturday the city’s Mobile Recycling Unit is on-site from 8 a.m. to noon. HFM also partners with Virginia Fresh Match, which allows customers using EBT cards to get a discount on fruits and vegetables.

This season welcomes two new vendors, Branch’s Soft serve ice cream and a plant-based food company called Abundant Life Kitchen.

“We’re starting to have lots of spring flowers, lots of greens, different produce. What I love about this time of year is that there’s something new popping up each week so I always give people a challenge of what new thing can you find at the market this week,” market manager Halee Jones said.

Every Saturday the market also features live music from 10 a.m. to noon, along with kids’ activities every third Saturday.

For more information on HFM, visit their website.

