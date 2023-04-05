Heavier enforcements on distracted driving could come as weather warms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - April is recognized as distracted driving awareness month.

As weather warms up, more pedestrians and two-wheel vehicles hit the roads.

With more traffic on the roadways can come more chances of a crash.

It’s been two years since the Commonwealth enforced its cell phone ban while operating a car.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said distracted driving is a crisis that needs to be addressed now.

With many work zones in place throughout the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation is trying to cut down on the number of distracted drivers.

”Concrete barriers with truck mounted crash cushions to help protect that work zone but a lot of folks may be surprised that when there is an injury in a work zone crash the vast majority of the time -- about 80% of the time its a motorist or a passenger,” Ken Slack, the communications specialist for VDOT said.

According to a study done by Virginia Tech 80% of all crashes in Virginia are caused by driver in-attention.

”Obviously cell phones and a lot of other mobile devices get a lot of attention but distractions can be eating, can be paying attention to something other than the road ahead of you,” Slack said.

In the Commonwealth, it is illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving no matter what.

Drive Smart Virginia said violating the hands free law in Virginia is a first offense fine of $125.

When caught with a phone in hand through a work zone, the fine goes up to $250.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.