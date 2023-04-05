Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Indoor gun range explodes with customers inside

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating what caused an indoor shooting range to explode with customers inside on Sunday.

Investigators said they were called to the Kilo Charlie Shooting range on Litton Dr. around 4 p.m. on reports of an explosion.

Investigators said they were called to the Kilo Charlie Shooting range on Litton Dr. around 4...
Investigators said they were called to the Kilo Charlie Shooting range on Litton Dr. around 4 p.m. on reports of an explosion.(Andrew Fancher)

An LCSD incident report claims the blast happened in front of firing lanes eight, nine and 10 with at least 13 people present.

“I was firing, and I noticed on the floor, it looked like sparklers were going off. And at that point, I stepped back and the whole floor exploded,” said an anonymous customer who was present for Sunday’s blast.

The anonymous customer said the indoor shooting range was flooded with dust and shrapnel when the explosion occurred.

LCSD’s incident report said one man was hit in the face with debris and drove himself to a nearby hospital.

The anonymous customer said his gun bag and firearms were still caked with concrete dust from Sunday’s explosion as of Tuesday.

He also provided a picture of his ear protection, reportedly scuffed by flying shrapnel.

“I don’t know whose fault it is, but I want somebody to own up and take responsibility. You could have cost lives. You could’ve killed families. Husbands, wives, grandparents, we were all there. Yeah, it’s an accident. We call accidents ‘accidents’ for a reason. But this was preventable. 100% preventable,” concluded the anonymous customer.

LCSD has not provided a public explanation for what caused Sunday’s explosion. A spokesperson maintains that it was most likely an accident with no criminal wrongdoing.

WIS reached out to the Kilo Charlie Shooting Range on more than one occasion for comment. We never heard back from them.

Per their Facebook, Kilo Charlie is shut down until further notice. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
His actions caused students to evacuate, leave school early, and not have class the next day.
Elementary school volunteer gets court case for knife incident
WELD Radio Station
Small town West Virginia radio station stays open with winning bid

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
UConn campus damage
Campus clean up continues after 15 people charged, 16 hospitalized during UConn celebration
(FILE)
ACPD seeking information after vehicle stolen with two children inside
Broadway Town Council votes to take away age restriction for subdivision
Heavier enforcements on distracted driving could come