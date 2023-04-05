JMU baseball powers past Richmond, improves to 17-11 overall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the weekend series to South Alabama, James Madison baseball won a mid-week matchup against Richmond, 11-8.

JMU redshirt junior Sean Culkin earned his first win of the season after tossing three innings while striking out two. Sophomore Fenwick Trimble led the Dukes at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and three runs scored.

James Madison is back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. as the Dukes return to Sun Belt action, hosting Georgia State at Veterans Memorial Park.

