JMU baseball powers past Richmond, improves to 17-11 overall
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the weekend series to South Alabama, James Madison baseball won a mid-week matchup against Richmond, 11-8.

JMU redshirt junior Sean Culkin earned his first win of the season after tossing three innings while striking out two. Sophomore Fenwick Trimble led the Dukes at the plate, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and three runs scored.

James Madison is back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. as the Dukes return to Sun Belt action, hosting Georgia State at Veterans Memorial Park.

