Local housing market remains strong despite increasing cost of homeowners insurance

The local housing market in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area remains a strong seller's market with home prices around the area remaining high and demand continuing to soar. Local experts say while the market is not as chaotic as it's been the last two years most are still selling very fast.
By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The housing market in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area remains a strong seller’s market with home prices remaining high and demand continuing to soar.

Local experts said while the market is not as chaotic as it’s been the last two years, most homes are still selling very fast.

“There are still plenty of contracts or situations where people are in multiple offer situations. Prices are going over asking price, so even with interest rates being higher, it felt like it slowed down a little bit. People have kind of acclimated, and now the market does feel like it’s picking back up for the spring season,” said Brent Loope, President of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Association of Realtors.

He added that if interest rates begin to creep back down, there would likely be another major run on the market that would strengthen the seller’s market even more. One big factor in the local housing market is that housing inventory is still far too low to keep up with demand.

“We try to educate our buyers and let them know that maybe sometimes you hear in the national media that ‘maybe the market is taking a dip, maybe it’s slowing down, is there a crash?’ really the inventory levels just don’t support something like that happening because there is still such high buyer demand that the inventory levels just aren’t sustainable right now. We’re still looking at inventory levels in Harrisonburg below one month of supply,” said Loope.

Another factor making things tough on buyers is the continued increase in homeowners insurance costs.

“If your insurance goes up your buying power decreases simply because your monthly payment is going to increase. I think that’s one of the issues that we run into in terms of anything that’s going to affect that monthly payment is going to impact buying power for purchasers,” he said.

Loope said that rising insurance costs are also a reflection of the housing market’s high level of demand.

“Natural inflation of homeowners insurance costs is going up because property values have gone up so substantially over the last couple years, and typically, your homeowners’ insurance premium and all of those costs and evaluations you get on homeowners insurance is based on the value of your house,” he said. “If home values continue to rise at such rapid rates you’re just going to naturally see homeowners insurance rates increase to follow suit.”

Loope said that because of the fluctuation of interest rates and insurance costs, it is important for buyers to have constant communication with their lenders and realtors.

“Getting pre-approved with a lender as soon as you can in the process is always extremely helpful that way you know exactly what your buying power is. Staying in contact with your real estate agent is also incredibly important because they have access to the MLS which is where 99% of the listings are going to show up,” he said.

