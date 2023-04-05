Oil spill closes Liberty Street in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews are working to clean up an oil spill that has shut down Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.

According to Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg, a truck traveling on South Liberty between Gay Street and the area around City Hall was inadvertently spilling mineral oil from its load onto the street. Crews began cleaning up the mess before it reached the storm-water system.

Liberty Street is closed so vehicles don’t track the oil anywhere else, and Parks noted that the area was very slippery.

There is no timetable for the road reopening.

