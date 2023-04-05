Perdue Foods makes donation to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - As part of a commitment to fight hunger in the Shenandoah Valley and it’s communities, Perdue Farms has once again teamed up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Perdue Farms delivered 20,000 pounds of nutritious chicken products as well as a $15,000 grant. The donations are part of Perdue’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and to build stronger communities.

“It’s such an important time,” said Michael McKee, CEO of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, “Not only is it of course Easter, but it is a time when people are really stretched thin financially due to inflation.”

“The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is a fantastic organization, fantastic people and they do fantastic things for our neighbors,” added Kenny Lambert, director of operations for Perdue Foods located in Bridgewater.

Perdue Foods and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank plan on continuing their partnership in the future.

