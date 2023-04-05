Draw Your Weather
Police: Naked man steals school bus with dead deer in back, leads officers on chase

Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to...
Tony Saunders had a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to use as fertilizer for his garden, police said.(Carroll Township Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after police said he led officers on a chase in a stolen school bus.

Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department spotted the school bus, which was reported stolen Tuesday morning, driving through the parking lot of a Giant Foods and Rite Aid.

Authorities said the lights on the bus were intermittently turning on and off.

According to police, the officers caught up to the school bus and tried to pull it over, but the driver immediately pulled away.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Tony Saunders, nearly flipped the bus over and eventually drove into a neighborhood where he got out of the vehicle and started running through a wooded area.

Police said Saunders stripped his clothes off as he was running and was arrested naked.

According to police, Saunders admitted to taking the bus earlier in the day after crashing a BMW.

He said he had put a dead deer in the back of the bus, explaining he planned to take it home to use as fertilizer for his garden.

Saunders was charged with fleeing an officer, stolen property, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

