Rocktown Author Fest returns to Massanutten Regional Library in Downtown Harrisonburg

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Calling all local authors, readers and writers, the Rocktown Author Festival is coming back to Massanutten Regional Library in Downtown Harrisonburg.

“I’m looking forward to seeing more young people come in and just find out that there are authors out there living in some cases next door to them and they don’t even know it yet,” Denise Munro, youth services coordinator for the library, explained.

This is the third year of the Rocktown Author Fest. It is a chance for local authors to connect with the community. Authors are also able to share tips and advice for emerging authors.

“Why not have the opportunity to teach someone else, up and coming. Whether it is the 60-year-old grandparent who has been thinking about putting their memoirs down or the 14-year-old child who is thinking ‘this is something I want to do with my life,” Munro explained. “I think it is just a benefit both ways.”

The festival is on Saturday April 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

While the event is free, those interested are asked to register for the panel discussions so organizers know how many people to prepare for. There will be also some books available for purchase. More information can be found on mrlib.org

