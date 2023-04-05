Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard near...
One dead after motorcycle wreck, VSP investigating
A Harrisonburg woman was killed in a reported homicide in Washington, DC on Friday, according...
Harrisonburg woman found dead in D.C. hotel, police say
Joshua Ray Meadows was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing someone in the parking lot...
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Stuarts Draft Pizza Hut, ACSO says
As of 6:30 p.m. VDOT says all lanes are open, but drivers could still see delays near MM 221 in...
Tractor trailer wreck causes delays, stopped traffic, on I-81 S
The Harrisonburg Police Department is launching an investigation into a reported shooting...
HPD investigating after man appears at hospital with gunshot wound

Latest News

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm week with another front on the way
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota