Stone Spring-Stone Port intersection safety concerns

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday a man was killed in a crash at the intersection of Stone Spring Road and Stone Port Boulevard in Rockingham County. The crash highlighted concerns about the intersection where there has been an increase in collisions over the last year.

According to VDOT, there were 14 reported crashes at the intersection from 2016 to the end of 2022 but as the Stone Spring area has continued to grow so has the number of crashes.

“The traffic in the area certainly has increased and you do have more development there, so you’re going to attract more people. You’ve got a lot of turning movements in that area, so it does present conditions where people need to be driving defensively,” said Sandy Myers, Communications Manager for VDOT’s Staunton District.

According to the DMV’s crash data, there were six crashes at the intersection in 2022, the most of any year since 2016. While none of those crashes were fatal like the one on Monday there were 9 injuries as a result of the 14 crashes there since 2016.

VDOT said that 13 of the 14 crashes were angled collisions. With the continued growth of the surrounding area and the high speed of travel on Stone Spring Road, Myers said it’s important for drivers to be alert at the intersection.

“When you’re failing to yield the right of way, you’re not giving yourself enough time to look both ways to be sure that the intersection is clear, that you have good sight distance from where traffic might be coming from, and also to judge the speed of others. It is an area that requires caution,” she said.

VDOT is currently in the process of analyzing the intersection and the potential need for changes following the fatal crash.

“We always take a look at an intersection after a fatality just to be sure that the road is functioning properly. After an analysis, if additional signs are warranted or striping needs to be changed, we will go ahead and make the effort to get that accomplished,” said Myers.

One possible improvement to the intersection is the addition of a traffic signal for the intersection that currently just has stop signs. Myers said a developer that will soon be building in the area could have a hand in that process.

“We do have a developer there. They are going to put in more items that are going to attract people and cause more traffic, so that’s why they’re looking at a signal at this intersection at this time,” said Myers.

