‘$50 for our 50th’ adoption special at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is running a “$50 for our 50th” dog adoption special. The shelter was incorporated in 1973. Currently, there are about 130 dogs in the care of the shelter. Leaders say the increase in furry friends is one of the reasons for the adoption event.

“If every dog in the building was housed by himself as they are, with the exception of litters and puppies, we can house 80 dogs in here. We have got 130 in our care so we have at least 50 out in foster, Huck Nawaz, executive director of the shelter explained.

Members of the shelter staff say they care for more than 3,000 animals annually. There are 60% more dogs in their care now than there were at the same time in 2022.

The strain is financial, more staff time, more resources in terms of food, supplies, volunteer time, it is taxing. It is something that we have seen post-COVID. It has just been steadily increasing and it is not unique to us either,” Nawaz added.

Dogs who are six months and older will have adoption fees of $50 from April 5-31. The dogs can be adopted and taken home on the same day. The dogs have been spayed and neutered, tested for heartworms and Lyme disease, microchipped and given their vaccines.

If you cannot adopt, check out the RHSPCA website to find more information on how to foster. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

