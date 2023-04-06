Albemarle police issue shelter in place alert for Crozet area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is telling people within a 3-mile radius of 1041 Greenwood Road to shelter in place.

ACPD says officers are in that area looking for a 23-year-old man with a gun who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

This is a developing story, and the county says it will be briefing the media at a still to-be-determined time.

** SHELTER IN PLACE ALERT**



