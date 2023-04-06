‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect on the loose

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police say they are on the lookout for a murder suspect.

According to KSP, troopers were called late Wednesday night after a man was found dead inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.

KSP says the victim, identified as 22-year-old Charles Maynard, had been shot to death by his brother, 18-year-old Lee Maynard.

We’re told authorities are now looking for Lee Maynard for an arrest warrant on a murder charge. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information in regards to Lee Maynard’s whereabouts should contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270)-384-4796 or their hotline at (800)-222-5555.

