Buying secondhand items safely

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While yard sales can be a good place to find items at discounted prices, there are some items that may not be safe to purchase second hand.

Julie Wheeler, President of Better Business Bureau serving western Virginia, said potential buyers should carefully examine items before making the purchase.

“Whether it is heath and beauty, medication, or food, I would be very wary of buying anything that is open. A lot of things don’t have an expiration date on them but there is a pretty short self life for makeup or beauty products,” said Wheeler. “If it’s clothing or dishes or bedding, you want to thoroughly clean it and disinfect it, use hot water incase it is soiled, dirty, or have bed bugs.”

Car seats and cribs are other products to be wary of when buying secondhand.

”Car seats do become unsafe if they have been in a car accident, if the material is washed in a way that is inappropriate for that seat, so if someone has taken the lining for the seat and washed it when its meant for that that could make the seats unsafe,” said Jaclyn Powers, with Child Care Aware of Virginia.

Powers said if you cannot read the label on the side of the car seat, potential buyers may want to reconsider.

“You don’t have the information to check if it is recalled, and you may not know the size the child should be to be in the car seat because that will be listed on the labels as well and you might not see the expiration date because most people don’t realize that car seats do expire,” she added.

Powers advises buyers to check if the product has been recalled and that the car seats and cribs are up to the current safety guidelines.

