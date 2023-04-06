Cooler temperatures to end the week

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and mild to start the day with temperatures in the 60s, turning breezy again. Generally cloudy throughout the day. A few spotty showers or a storm in the afternoon as a cold front crosses, this will not be a washout and rain will not be widespread. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Again it’s possible any storm could be on the strong side but the cloud cover will likely limit the storm strength.

Cooling quick into the evening behind the cold front, into the 60s. Breezy early evening and then the winds settle. Partial clearing overnight. Cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures into the 40s. Stray shower mainly early but most stay dry. Cool for most of the day, it will take time for temps to rise. Partly sunny into the afternoon and still cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A cool evening with temperatures into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Chilly with temperatures in the 40s, a cool morning. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon staying quite cool. Most of the day will be in the 40s then late afternoon we’ll barely rise to 50/low 50s. A very cool day, especially with clouds. Chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s and decreasing clouds. Patchy frost is possible for Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Patchy frost early. A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and sunny for Easter Sunday. It will be a cool morning. Sunny for the day and eventually turning mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible but it’s contingent on how much the wind lets up. It won’t be windy, but it could be light enough to prevent a frost.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and clear skies. Sunny for the day and mild with highs in the mid 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 50s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. Mainly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

