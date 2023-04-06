Elementary school student dies in ‘tragic accident’ in Lunenburg

Draw Your Weather
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - State police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old in Lunenburg County.

Police told NBC12 the child died Tuesday, April 4, in a “tragic accident” involving a four-wheeler. The 5-year-old was a kindergartener at Victoria Elementary School.

This developing story will be updated once we receive more information from the state police.

Shenandoah National Park seeing uptick in littering and vandalism
Brush fire affecting nearly 30 acres, according to Rockingham County Fire & Rescue
