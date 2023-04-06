Great White Shark washes up on SC shore, autopsy performed

Draw Your Weather
A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stated in a Facebook post. (File Picture)(Elias Levy / CC BY 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - State and regional biologists had the rare opportunity to collect data on one of the largest ocean predators this week.

A female Great White Shark got stranded in the Myrtle Beach area, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stated in a Facebook post.

SCDNR says this is a rare occurrence.

“While it’s not uncommon for large coastal sharks, whales, dolphins and sea turtles to become stranded on the shore when ill/injured, a white shark stranding in South Carolina is unusual,” SCDNR stated in the post. “This immature female was not a previously known (tagged) individual; she presented no threat to beachgoers. White sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina waters.”

Biologists inspect the organs of a female Great White Shark while a crowd of marine resources...
Biologists inspect the organs of a female Great White Shark while a crowd of marine resources division staff looks on.(Kaitlyn Hackathorn/SCDNR)

The autopsy for the 10-foot shark brought biologists and scientists from Georgia Aquarium and Ripley’s Aquariums.

SCDNR says they discovered nodules on the shark’s spleen but no conclusive cause of illness.

Biologists with the state agency will be sending off tissue samples for further analysis.

