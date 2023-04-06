Harrisonburg High School educator named finalist for Presidential Math and Science teaching award

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Education announced this week that a Harrisonburg High School educator is one of two finalists for the nation’s top honor for science and math teachers.

According to the VDOE, the 2023 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching recognizes teachers who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs.

Erich Sneller has been an honors STEM chemistry and Spanish-language environmental science teacher at HHS since 2015, he says through his lessons he hopes to provide students with new learning experiences each day.

“Recently, we went to Grand Caverns and it was the first time any of the students had been in a cavern or cave before and so to get to see them look around and learn about what’s beneath their feet was very gratifying,” Sneller said.

The National Science Foundation administers the PAEMST program on behalf of the White House. A national review will follow for all finalists from each state, U.S. territory and state-level education system.

Sneller says he is honored and grateful to be named a finalist and is excited for the growth that will come. If he is chosen, he will receive an unrestricted $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a certificate, and a trip to Washington, D.C. for recognition and professional development activities.

