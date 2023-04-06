Draw Your Weather
JMU football leaders emerge ahead of fall season
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison football is in week three of the spring practice season. The Dukes returned to the field on Thursday for a morning workout in the spring heat.

The four-way quarterback battle continues as the Dukes gear up for their second season in the Sun Belt conference. James Madison went 8-3 overall in its FBS debut last season, ending with a 47-7 romp over Coastal Carolina.

This spring, upperclassmen leaders are guiding the Dukes into a fall season filled with conference opponents and high expectations, as JMU will be eligible for post-season play for the first time since the Dukes’ 2021 campaign.

After coming back from an injury mid-season, redshirt senior Reggie Brown had 24 receptions for 401 receiving yards in 2022. Brown also had four touchdown grabs in 2022, including a statement touchdown catch against Coastal in the Dukes’ regular season finale.

“We had to end the season on a high note for the seniors because we had no bowl game so we had no post-season to reach,” said Brown. “Heading into this fall, we are on a positive note. We are actually playing for something now so we have to bring it every game.”

Graduate student Isaac Ukwu, who is entering his seventh season at James Madison, has evolved as a role model for a number of Dukes on both sides of the line.

“Last year was my first time in a solidified leadership role,” said Ukwu. “That helped me become more comfortable talking to the younger guys and being able to help people develop.”

The Dukes will be taking the field for the annual Spring Game on April 22 at 1 p.m. This game will be free and open to all fans.

