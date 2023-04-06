Draw Your Weather
JMU lacrosse dominates Richmond 20-10, improves to 12-1 overall(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday evening, No. 4 James Madison lacrosse powered past No. 23 Richmond 20-10 at Sentara Park.

The Dukes improve to 12-1 on the season. Redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson and senior midfielder Lilly Boswell led the Dukes with four goals apiece. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan had eight saves for the purple and gold.

The Dukes are back in action on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET as James Madison returns to AAC play, facing Vanderbilt on the road.

