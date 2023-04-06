KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old man accused of shooting his brother has been arrested by Kentucky State Police.
According to KSP, troopers were called late Wednesday night after a man was found dead inside a home on Fox Lane in Jamestown.
KSP says the victim, identified as 22-year-old Charles Maynard, had been shot to death by his brother, 18-year-old Alexander “Lee” Maynard.
Maynard is being held in the Russell County Detention Center.
