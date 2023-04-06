Draw Your Weather
Sen. Emmett Hanger will not run for reelection

State Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta. (Source: Virginia Mercury)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Republican State Senator Emmett Hanger has announced that he will not be running for reelection.

“I am announcing today I will not be filing a Declaration of Candidacy to run for the Senate in the 3rd District.” Hanger said. “I struggled with this decision because lots of people statewide have encouraged me to run again because of the loss of senior leadership in Richmond that is anticipated next year.”

Hanger’s current term ends in January 2024.

You can read his full statement below.

