Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Simulation helping firefighters get hands-on training at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Firefighters are learning how to put out a blaze at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters are learning how to put out a blaze at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.

Crews had a chance to practice on a simulated fire on an aircraft fuselage and fuel spill at CHO Wednesday, April 6. The simulation uses a special plane that is purposefully set on fire so emergency crews can safely get hands-on experience.

Luckily, Public Safety Chief Jonathon Shank says a fire at the airport is rare.

“We’ve had aircraft land and blow tires and different things like that. That’s one of the typical things that we’ll respond to, usually it’s a smaller Cessna aircraft. But we do get diverted flights here every so often, that are having mechanical issues,” Shank said.

Training this year includes a new truck for crews to use.

“We haven’t had a new engine for 20 years, and so it adds to the fleet, it gives us some more ability to do a better job with fire suppression,” Shank said.

The simulation only runs once a year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Power line causes brush fire Thursday night, officials say

Latest News

CD: BILL FOR COLLEGES
CD: BILL FOR COLLEGES
According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes...
Early discovery can help reverse risk of type 2 diabetes
CD: DIABETES AWARENESS
CD: DIABETES AWARENESS
No arrests have been made at this time.
13-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Jefferson Co.
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler temperatures to end the week