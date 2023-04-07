Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Army sergeant guilty in fatal Texas shooting of protester

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant Daniel Perry. Jury selection began Monday, March 27, 2023, in the trial of Perry, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Austin in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. (Austin Police Department via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Army sergeant was convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice, a Texas jury ruled Friday.

Sgt. Daniel Perry was working for a ride-sharing company in July 2020 when he turned onto a street and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin. In video that was streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters begin screaming and scattering.

Perry, who faces life in prison, now awaits sentencing.

Perry’s attorneys said he acted in self defense when he shot and killed Garrett Foster, 28, after protestors banged on his car. Foster pointed a weapon at Perry, the sergeant’s attorneys say, and Perry fired from inside his vehicle.

Perry was stationed at Fort Hood, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Austin. The trial comes after attempts from Perry’s team to throw out the case over the past year.

When Foster was killed, demonstrators in Austin and beyond had been marching in the streets for weeks following the police killing of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25, 2020, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s killing was recorded on video by a bystander and sparked worldwide protests as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander "Lee" Maynard
KSP arrests 18-year-old accused of killing brother
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
Fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg.
Large structure fire on South High Street in Harrisonburg marked under control
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show

Latest News

Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Luray RV Resort announces major expansion
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 6PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 6PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 5PM
Village to Village continues efforts to help Ukrainians 5PM
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers