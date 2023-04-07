Draw Your Weather
Buford Middle School contracts Nielsen Builders for renovations

Nielsen was the contractor for both the Paramount Theater and the Crozet Elementary renovations.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plans to renovate Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School are taking a big step forward.

Nielsen Builders was awarded the contract for the work. It had the lowest bid at $71.4 million.

Nielsen has previously done work in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. It was the contractor for both the Paramount Theater and the Crozet Elementary renovations.

“From what I see, this is the largest project they’re going to be undertaking for the school and probably for the city in a while. so we’re really excited to be a part of that, Jim DeLucas said.

The renovation work is expected to take three years.

